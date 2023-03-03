Home

Rohit Sharma SLAMS Batters After Losing 3rd Test in Indore Against Australia

Ind vs Aus: Claiming India is not thinking about the WTC final now, Rohit said it is time to regroup and figure out where the side got it wrong.

Rohit Sharma PC

Indore: India captain Rohit Sharma reckoned India did not bat well in the first innings and that was the big reason for the nine-wicket loss at Indore on Friday. Claiming India is not thinking about the WTC final now, Rohit said it is time to regroup and figure out where the side got it wrong. The Indian captain also admitted that the batters were not brave and allowed Nathan Lyon to continue doing what he wants.

“When you lose a Test match there are a lot of things which didn’t go our way. Obviously, we didn’t bat well in the first innings and we understand how important it is to put runs on the board. Once they got a 80-90 run lead, we had to produce another innings with the bat and we were not able to do that. If we had batted well in the first innings then things would have been different,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“We haven’t thought about it (Ahemdabad Test), we just finished the Test and we have some time to think about it. We need to understand no matter what the pitches are we have to come out and do the job. When you are playing on challenging pitches you have to be brave. I felt we allowed their bowlers to bowl to one particular spot, not taking any credit away especialy Lyon, but when a bowler is doing that you have to come up with different plans,” Rohit added.

“One odd game can happen like that and this game was all about that. We want few guys stand up and put their hand up to take the team through. You will falter in your plans and that’s what happened in this game,” he concluded.

Needing 76 to win on Day three, Australia were absolutely in front but India believed they could do the impossible. Ravichandran Ashwin got Usman Khawaja off the second ball of the day. That gave real hope to India, but then things eased out after a change of ball. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head took Australia over the line without any more setbacks.

