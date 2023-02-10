Home

The India vs Australia Test series is the biggest challenge for hosts skipper Rohit Sharma since he took over the leadership in 2021.

Rohit Sharma is unbeaten on 56 on day 1 of the first Test against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri opined that Rohit Sharma form with the bat could decide the fate of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian captain looked in ominous touch on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia as he remained unbeaten on 56.

Shastri compared Rohit’s batting skills with that of Virender Sehwag. “If Rohit stays there, he gets it quickly. He won’t allow any bowler to settle. Runs will come much like Viru at his best,” Shastri, who is on the commentary panel for the series, told ICC Review Show.

“When Virender Sehwag was in form, he made the job for the middle order a lot easier by really taking it to the opposition early on. His role will be that,” added the former India batter.

Just like Sehwag, Rohit started his Test career as a middle-order batter. But got success after they were pushed up the order to open the batting for India. Expectedly, Rohit’s numbers in red-ball cricket moved significantly after he started opening in Test cricket.

