IND vs AUS: Sachin Tendulkar Lavishes Praise On Bowlers After India Beat Australia In Second Test

New Delhi: Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma led India beat Australia by six wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja’s best bowling figures in an inning in Test cricket (7/42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin’s spin masterclass helped India to beat Australia on day 2 of the second Test.

Ashwin set up the collapse to pick 3/59, before Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up as Australia crashed to 113 all out, after starting the day from 61/1 and being 86/2 at one stage, in their second innings. The Australian batting implosion gave India a target of 115, which they completed in 28.4 overs.

After India beat Austalia on second test match Sachin Tendulkar took his twitter to hail Indian cricket team the cricketer posted:

A real “TEST” of character this match turned out to be with both teams having their moments.@MdShami11 was brilliant in the 1st innings. Axar & Ashwin’s partnership brought India back into the game and @imjadeja literally “TURNED” the match in our favour in the 2nd.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/45BEJG8fpq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 19, 2023

“A real “TEST” of character this match turned out to be with both teams having their moments. @MdShami11 was brilliant in the 1st innings. Axar & Ashwin’s partnership brought India back into the game and @imjadeja literally “TURNED” the match in our favour in the 2nd.”tweeted Tendulkar.

India has made a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar 2023 test series. Rohit Sharma led India will now face Australia for the third test match which will be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore. BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the remaining test matches.

