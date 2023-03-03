Home

Sanjay Manjrekar SLAMS Rohit Sharma’s Strategy to Promote Ravindra Jadeja During 3rd Test in Indore

Ind vs Aus: Claiming that it did not make sense to him, Manjrekar claimed that Iyer is good against the spinners.

Indore: The pitch at Indore was the centre of it all as 30 wickets fell in the first two days during the third Test. Just to counter the spin threat from Australia, India captain Rohit Sharma also promoted Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Shreyas Iyer. While the ploy did not work, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar slammed the India captain over the decision. Claiming that it did not make sense to him, Manjrekar claimed that Iyer is good against the spinners.

“It has just disappointed me in the last and this innings as well that Jadeja came ahead of Shreyas Iyer. You can’t be doing that for left-right combination. You’ve got a proper batter…even if he is a right hander. And Jadeja coming in as a left-hander…I can understand when you have 2-3 left-arm spinners like Bangladesh used to have in the past. Here you have two quality off-spinners bowling. It did not make any sense to me. Iyer has a great feel for spinners so you want him ahead in the line-up. And he has shown his class,” he said on Star Sports at the end of Day 2.

Citing the example o bringing back Mitchell Starc against Iyer, Manjrekar went on to hail Steve Smith for his leadership at Indore.

“Great captaincy too from Australia’s Steve Smith in the way he got Starc into the attack. They realised Iyer is so good against spin, let’s try him against pace,” he said.

Australia in a good position to win the game as they need 76 runs to win the third Test.

