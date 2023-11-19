Home

IND Vs AUS: Shahrukh Khan’s Celebrates After Mohammed Shami Dismisses David Warner – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan is witnessing the final clash between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium and his reaction to Shami's dismissing Warner is now going viral all over the social media.

Mohammed Shami and Shah Rukh Khan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami dismissed David Warner to provide the Indian cricket team with an early breakthrough during the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shami’s dismissal revived the energy and hope in the Indian team and fans. Even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan became a fan of Shami’s bowling.

SRK was among the star audience witnessing the final clash between India and Australia and his reaction to Shami’s dismissing Warner is now going viral all over the social space.

Earlier, Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) hit the fifties before Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins wreaked havoc as Australia restricted India to 240 all out in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma gave India a blazing start, but Australia made a comeback with regular strikes to put the hosts on the backfoot. Kohli, who became the first Indian to score 50+ runs in both the semifinal and final of the same World Cup, and Rahul did revive India’s innings with cautious knocks but Australia kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

Mitchell Starc picked three while Hazlewood and Cummins bagged two wickets each to bowl out India for 240 in the allotted 50 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the last wicket to fall as he got run out on the final ball of the innings while trying to steal a double.

