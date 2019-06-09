Ind vs Aus: As India gets ready to lock horns against defending champions Australia, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has predicted the outcome of the game. He feels India are better positioned to beat Australia. He feels Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key for India. Akhtar also suggested a change for the match as he felt Shami should be preferred over Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He also felt India has quality spinners in Chahal, Kuldeep and Kedar. All of this makes him believe that India starts favourites at Kennington Oval, London. Shoaib feels a lot depends on India’s top 4 as if they get runs India always look a better side.

India will crush Australia in tomorrow’s match. Here is what I think about. YouTube link: https://t.co/Z4VdhQEHNN#IndiavsAustralia #CW19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 8, 2019

Meanwhile, given the unpredictability of English weather, the situation is unlikely to change during the remaining course of the mega event.

However, during the much-awaited clash of India and Australia, the fans will not be disheartened as rain is not expected to ruin the match completely. The weather forecast for London on Sunday predicts slight drizzle which might lead to few interruptions during the match. The highest chance of rain is at around 2:00 PM when the players would most probably be in the dressing room for the break. But, it is expected to rain heavily in London from Monday to Thursday.

📸📸#TeamIndia all geared up for the game against Australia tomorrow. Are you ready? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YQjq5buANW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2019

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile