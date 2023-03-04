Home

Shreyas Iyer HILARIOUSLY Sledges to Travis Head During 3rd Test at Indore; Hear Viral AUDIO

Ind vs Aus: Head seemed clueless about what was being said and hence he did not react.

Shreyas Iyer on Stump MIC

Indore: After being bundled out for 109 in the first essay at Indore against Australia, India was always under the pump, chasing the game. That meant, there were times when the Indian side got a little agitated. In what can be called a hilarious moment in the game at Indore, Shreyas Iyer hilariously sledged opener Travis Head. Iyer’s remark was caught on the stump mic. The incident took place in the sixth over with Australia chasing. Ravindra Jadeja was the bowler and while Head was getting ready to bat, Iyer – who was at short fine-leg, said, “Iska ek pair Chandigarh mein, dusra Haryana mein (His one leg is in Chandigarh and other in Haryana)”. Head seemed clueless about what was being said and hence he did not react.

Here is the clip:

Head eventually perished for 49, but by then he had put Australia in a commanding position at Indore. Eventually, Australia won the third Test by nine wickets inside three days to seal their spot in the WTC final.

“Taking one step at a time. As cliched as it may sound, one ball at a time. Nice to contribute. Not everything goes your way. Just wanted to make sure when the chance comes I was ready enough to take it. Thinking was to execute as well as we can. Did a fantastic job to come back from the first two Tests. We knew there was going to be good balls, as well as opportunities to score runs. Once we got in, it was trying to make the most of the opportunity. Difficult when you’re facing one of the best bowlers in the world,” Head later said after Australia secured their maiden win in India since the 333-run victory in Pune back in 2017.

