Home

Sports

Shreyas Iyer NOT Ruled Out of 1st BGT Test vs Australia – Report

Shreyas Iyer NOT Ruled Out of 1st BGT Test vs Australia – Report

Ind vs Aus: Iyer, who missed out on the white-ball series against New Zealand due to a niggle in the back, could be available for the first Test.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of First Test vs Australia; Check Replacement

Ahmedabad: India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is not yet completely ruled out of playing the opening Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test versus Australia at Nagpur. Iyer, who missed out on the white-ball series against New Zealand due to a niggle in the back, could be available for the first Test. A source close to TOI said that Iyer is highly likely to recover ahead of the first Test.

“There’s very much possibility that he will recover, as the first Test starts on February 9. He is suffering from a stiff back, which is not a major problem. He will try his level best to be fit for the series. No one ruled him out yet-certainly not the BCCIs medical team at the NCA, the source told TOI.

The Indian team will assemble in Nagpur in February today and start training tomorrow.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

The first Test against Australia takes place in Nagpur on February 9.

Meanwhile, a sensational maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill (126 not out off 63) followed by a dominating performance by the bowlers led India to a massive 168-run win in the third and final T20I and 2-1 series victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.