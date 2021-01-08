Young India opener Shubman Gill is grabbing limelight after his each passing innings. The flamboyant batsman slammed his maiden Test half-century on the Day 2 of the third Test against Australia at SCG. Gill impressed everyone with his flair and technique as he became the fourth-youngest Indian opener to score a half-century in Tests outside Asia. Also Read - Sydney Test | "Maybe Keep a Few People Quiet”: Steve Smith Reacts After Hitting 27th Test century

Gill scored 50 runs against the quality Australia bowling attack as his innings was laced by eight fours before he got dismissed by Pat Cummins.

Many former cricketers hailed the 21-year-old for his innings as veteran Australian batsman Michael Hussey was also one of them. The former Australia batsman called Gill a gun player.

“This guy is very quickly becoming my favourite player to watch. He is a gun. Plays well of the front-foot, but even better off the backfoot. And that sends a message to the bowler,” Michael Hussey said on Sony Six during the commentary.

Hussey further talked about Gill and Rohit Sharma’s opening pair and said the 21-year-old doesn’t seem to get carried away.

“I just love the unflappable nature of both (Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma) these players. But in particular Shubman Gill, someone so young, early in his career. Nothing seems to faze him, and he doesn’t seem to get carried away.

“He is flamboyant at the crease and is just about batting, keeping it simple. Unassuming at the crease. He is wonderful to watch and has played some magnificent shots,” Hussey added.

The 21-year-old also played handy knocks in his debut Test at MCG. With the scores of 45 and 35*, Gill played a key role in India’s memorable win over Australia.

Shubman shared a 70-run stand alongside Rohit to gave India a solid start after Australia posted 338 on the scoreboard. For the hosts, Steve Smith (131) slammed his 27th Test hundred and Marnus Labuschagne scored 91 runs as Australia scored 200 plus score for the first time in the Test series.