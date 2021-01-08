Batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on young India opener Shubman Gill after his majestic 50-run knock in the first innings of the third Test against Australia. Shubman has impressed everyone with his variety of shots and solid defence against the quality Australia bowling attack. Also Read - 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Calls Steve Smith's Astonishing Run-Out 'A Moment of Satisfaction'

21-year-old Shubman became the fourth-youngest Indian opener to score a half-century in Tests outside Asia. The other players on the list are Team India head coach Ravi Shastri (20y 44d), Madhav Apte (20y 108d) and Prithvi Shaw (20y 112d).

Gavaskar claims Shubman's fifty in Sydney confirms that he is one of India's brightest prospects with a big career ahead of him.

“I wish Shubman Gill could have carried on from that half-century to century. What we saw in this innings confirms that he is one of India’s brightest prospects,” Gavaskar said on Sony Network after the end of Day 2 in Sydney.

The legendary player further talked about Shubman’s playing style as to how he approached the game with his as excellent technique.

“He got behind the line, he has got wonderful ray for shots, like I said, he played some sparkling and spanking shots but basically the way he got behind the line of the ball was so, so impressive and that is the thing actually you want to look at opening batsman, how quickly and how confidently they get behind the line of the ball. Shubman Gill’s defence was as good as his Attacking batting and that is why I think he has got a big career ahead of him,” Gavaskar added.

Gill failed to convert his fifty into a big score Shortly and was removed by right-arm pacer Pat Cummins who got the youngster caught in the gully by Cameron Green.

The Punjab batsman also impressed many in his debut Test as well as he scored 45 and 35* in the Boxing Day Test and played a key role in India’s memorable win over Australia.