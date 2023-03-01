Home

Ind vs Aus: Gill shook hands with Rahul and the picture of that is already going viral after it surfaced on social space.

Indore: Ahead of the third Test at Indore, the big question was, ‘will Shubman Gill replace out-of-form KL Rahul?’ The change happened as Gill edged Rahul to the playing XI at Indore. Unfortunately, Gill did not have a good outing after India chose to bat. He perished for a classy 21 off 18 balls. He edged a Kuhnemann delivery to the first slip where Smith completed the catch. But what happened after he reached the dressing-room is creating buzz on social space. Gill shook hands with Rahul and the picture of that is already going viral after it surfaced on social space.

Shubman Gill met KL Rahul in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/PlQIwhIMbd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 1, 2023

KL Rahul: You have taken my place don’t disappoint me Meabwhile Gill: pic.twitter.com/QNobHY98eh — ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 1, 2023

KL Rahul be like bach gaye iss track pe waise bhi double figure nai banta mera… Gill ko hi lelo iss match mein#KLRahul says Zimbabwe ayye tab yaad karna#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/opbpS96R1f — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) March 1, 2023

KL should be thankful to captain and coach. He wouldn’t have scored much in this pitch. — Bindas (@anonymous11029) March 1, 2023

After the two horrible losses at Nagpur and Delhi, Australia needed a good start in Indore and that is exactly what they got after Rohit opted to bat first. After 27 runs, India kept losing wickets and it was the spinners from Australia who did all the damage. Kohli got his eye in, but perished for 22. Kuhnemann and Lyon have three wickets apiece. At the time of filing the copy, it was lunch and India was reeling at 84 for seven.

