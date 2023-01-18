Home

Sports

Shubman Gill on Verge of Breaking Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan’s ODI Record at Hyderabad

Shubman Gill on Verge of Breaking Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan’s ODI Record at Hyderabad

Ind vs Aus: Gill now stands a chance of creating a new record today. Gill is 106 runs away from getting there. Gill has amassed 894 ODI runs in 18 outings.

Gill Likely to Break Kohli's ODI record

Hyderabad: After clean sweeping Sri Lanka, India takes on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. While every game is important for India which is preparing for the ODI World Cup, the Hyderabad ODI could see opener Shubman Gill break the record of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan and Kohli are the joint-fastest batters to reach the 1000-run mark in ODIs for India. Kohli and Dhawan took 24 innings to get to the feat. Gill now stands a chance of creating a new record today. Gill is 106 runs away from getting there. Gill has amassed 894 ODI runs in 18 outings.

Gill has featured in 18 ODIs, three T20Is, and 13 Test matches for Team India. The young gun has hit two centuries and five half-centuries in the 50-over format for the Asian giants.

With Ishan Kishan in the side, it would be interesting to see if he opens with captain Rohit Sharma or plays in the middle-order.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Where to get India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live streaming?

Live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.