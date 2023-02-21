Home

Shubman Gill or Harry Brook – Who is The Next Superstar of World Cricket? Steve Smith PICKS

Both Gill and Brook are being touted as the next big superstars in world cricket.

Delhi: Shubman Gill has been in ominous form across formats and is in all possibilities going to feature in the third Test versus Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If young Gill is taking the world by storm at the age of 23, there is another cricketer from England, who is doing something similar. The 23-year-old Harry Brook is surely making a name for himself in the world of cricket. Both Gill and Brook are being touted as the next big superstars in world cricket. Premier Australian batter Steve Smith was recently asked on ESPNCricinfo to pick between the two upcoming cricketers.

Smith picked Brook over Gill.

Meanwhile, India has retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in Delhi during the second Test. To make matters worse for the touring side, they would be missing a few big players for the remainder of the series due to injuries. Captain Pat Cummins, who has flown back to Australia to attend a family crisis, will be back for the third Test at Indore.

Ravichandran Ashwin set up the collapse to pick 3/59, before Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up and finished with figures of 7/42 as Australia crashed to 113 all out in their second innings, giving India a target of 115, which they completed in 28.4 overs.

Rohit Sharma began the chase by driving wide of mid-on for a boundary off Matthew Kuhnemann in the opening over. But in the next over, he lost his opening partner KL Rahul in an unlucky fashion. Rahul flicked well to the right of short leg off Nathan Lyon, but the ball lobbed up in the air after hitting the top of forward short leg’s pad and the keeper took an easy catch.

