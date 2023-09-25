Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur to be Rested For 3rd ODI vs Australia – REPORT

Home

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur rested for the final ODI.

Rajkot: Now that India have sealed the three-match ODI series versus Australia ahead of the World Cup – there would be a boost for the side as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will come back to the side. On the other hand, as per a report on the Indian Express, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur are set to miss the final ODI at Rajkot. As per the same report, Gill and Thakur will join the side in Guwahati where the ODI campaign would start after the series versis Australia. Gill has been playing non-stop cricket and hence it is a well-deserved break for the cricketer. Same is the case with Thakur, who has also been on the road for long.

Meanwhile, Gill showed his insatiable hunger for runs with fifth hundred of the year while Shreyas Iyer hit a timely ton under pressure to set up a series sealing 99-run win for India in the second ODI.

Gill (104 off 97 balls) and Iyer (105 off 90 balls) shared a stroke-filled 200-run stand off 164 balls before Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 37 balls) unleashed carnage to fire India to 399 for five, the hosts’ highest total against Australia in ODIs.

Skipper K L Rahul chipped in with 52 off 38 balls.

Rain stopped play for the second time in the game when Australia were 56 for two in nine overs. With the revised target of 317 in 33 overs, they fell further behind in the game and ended with 217 all out in 28.2 overs.

David Warner (53 off 39), who batted right-handed against R Ashwin (3/41), and Sean Abbott (54 off 36), had a good hit in the middle.

The series win without their five main players in the squad was a big boost for India ahead of the World Cup at home.

The final game, in which a full strength India squad is expected to play, will take place in Rajkot on Wednesday.

While Gill extended his sensational run with a fifth ODI hundred in 2023, runs were more than welcome for Iyer who missed the majority of Asia Cup with a back spasm soon after returning from a long injury lay-off.

