All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja talked about the near-collision with debutant Shubman Gill during fielding on the Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. During the Australia innings, opener Matthew Wade lofted the ball in the air trying to break the shackles against off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Wade missed the top-connection as ball went up in the air, Jadeja – who was at mid-wicket and Gill – who was at mid-on – charged towards the ball. Despite a loud call of 'mine' from Jadeja, Gill who was committed to taking the catch could not control his momentum and slightly nudged Jadeja – who completed the catch and avoided the collision.

Jadeja said Gill claimed he didn't hear the call and was tensed on his debut match.

"Didn't know Shubman was also running for the ball, suddenly his hands came in front of my eyes and I was like oops," Jadeja said in an interview aired on Sony Sports Network.

“I asked why were you running for the ball? he said he didn’t hear my call as he was a bit tensed as he is making his debut.”

The southpaw further heaped praises on the young batting sensation and said Gill is very calm and had good batting technique.

“As a batsman, he is very calm, has a good technique. He was a bit nervous at the beginning and then settled down,” Jadeja added.

Team India was lucky to avoid another injury issue on the tour as there has been plenty till now with Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami being ruled out of the series. Rohit Sharma is also unavailable till the third Test.

Jadeja, himself, got injured earlier in the tour during the first T20I as he was hit on the helmet by Australia’s Mitchell Starc. The southpaw was ruled out of remaining limited-overs matches due to concussion.

Meanwhile, India ended the second day’s play, comfortably placed at 277/5, and 82 runs ahead of the hosts Aussies who were bowled out for 195 in the first innings on Saturday. Rahane was unbeaten on 104 while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was with him at the crease on 40, the two have added an unbeaten 104 for the sixth wicket.