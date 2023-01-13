Home

Steve Smith has in a recent interview claimed that Kohli is phenomenal in white-ball cricket and it is tough to beat him.

Kolkata: Premier India batter Virat Kohli started 2023 in style as he hammered his 45th ODI century in the opening game against Sri Lanka at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati. It was Kohli’s 73rd international century across all three formats. Kohli brought up his hundred in merely 80 balls and his knock was laced with a six and 10 fours. Kohli remained unbeaten on 113* off 91 balls. The former India captain has now received praise from Australia’s Steve Smith. The Australian stalwart has in a recent interview claimed that Kohli is phenomenal in white-ball cricket and it is tough to beat him.

“Virat Kohli is phenomenal in white ball cricket. Very tough to beat Virat Kohli in white ball cricket,” Smith said on Prime Video.

Kohli was awarded the man of the match for his 45th ODI century. At the post-match presentation, Kohli admitted that his preparation and intent was the same.

“My preparation and intent always remain the same,” player of the match Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

“I thought I was hitting the ball nicely. It was close to the template I play with. I understood we needed an extra 25-30 runs. I tried to understand the conditions in the second half. Tried to get a comfortable total for us on the board,” he added.

“The game still remains very simple. It’s when we start complicating things with our own attachments, our own desires, our own attachment to who we become from people’s point of view, not who we were when we picked up the bat or the ball when we started playing. I think when that perspective goes off, you start putting yourself in a space where everything just keeps spiralling downwards,” he added further.