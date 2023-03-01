Home

Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Ravindra Jadeja On LIVE TV For Overstepping and Costing Marnus Labuschagne’s Wicket During Day of 1 Of 3rd Test

Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Ravindra Jadeja On LIVE TV For Overstepping and Costing Marnus Labuschagne's Wicket During Day of 1 Of 3rd Test

Jadeja's casualness has irked India legend Sunil Gavaskar who was doing commentary for the series broadcaster.

Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Ravindra Jadeja On LIVE TV For Overstepping and Costing Marnus Labuschagne's Wicket During Day of 1 Of 3rd Test. (Image: Twitter)

Indore: In the first two Tests against Australia, Ravindra Jadeja showcased his brilliant all-round display to help India take a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But in the 3rd Test, the CSK all-rounder failed to churn out runs and his no-ball costed the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in the opening day at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

”This is unacceptable. No way a spinner can be bowling no-balls. He has to do something about it. He has picked two Man of the Match Awards but this could cost India”, Gavaskar slammed Jadeja on air.

The 34-year old cricketer cleaned up Labuschagne but due to overstepping, the Australia batter got a life-line. He has now bowled a total of 8 no-balls in the ongoing series.

But later on, Jadeja did get the wicket of the Australia batter but by that time he has added 96 runs along with Usman Khawaja for the 2nd wicket. The CSK man was the pick of the bowlers for Team India as he picked all the four wickets.

Labuschagne got stuck against Jadeja from 31st over onwards, beaten by the left-arm spinner at least five times. Jadeja eventually got a slider to fox Labuschagne, who was on backfoot and the ball kept low to crash into the stumps.

After Australia took the lead, Khawaja got the going tough against Jadeja when the left-arm spinner bowled from over the wicket angle. He tried to counter it by sweep, but that caused his downfall as he swept straight to deep mid-wicket off Jadeja.

Steve Smith feasted on some boundaries off Axar and Jadeja, but the Australian captain played down the wrong line and a thin edge was caught behind by KS Bharat behind, becoming the fourth wicket of the left-arm spinner. Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb saw out 5.1 overs till stumps closed a day which went in Australia’s favour.

After the end of day’s play, the visitors lead by 47 runs.

