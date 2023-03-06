Home

Suryakumar Yadav Plays UNIQUE Shot Ahead of IPL 2023, Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: Suryakumar uploaded a video of his 'supla shot' from gully cricket on his Instagram story yesterday evening.

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav, who is labeled as a white-ball specialist, recently made his Test debut against Australia in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Ahead of the fourth and final Test at Ahmedabad, Suryakumar was seen in the streets of Mumbai playing gully cricket. While his presence drew a lot of attention from the neighborhood, Suryakumar entertained his fans with a unique ‘supla’ shot. He went across his stumps and then scooped it by using the pace of the ball.

He uploaded a video of his ‘supla shot’ from gully cricket on his Instagram story yesterday evening. He captioned the story as: “Bhai log ki demand. Supla Shot.” (Supla Shot, on demand from my brothers)

And then, Mumbai Indians also posted the clip ahead of the IPL season.

The MI star has played a solitary Test, 20 ODIs, and 48 T20I matches for India to date, in which he has scored 8, 433, and 1675 runs, respectively.

He made his national debut in a T20I match in 2021 against England. He was picked on the back of his good domestic run, especially the IPL. After making his debut in 2021, in the following year, he notched up a new record by becoming the first Indian batter and second overall in the world to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is. He played in a total of 31 T20Is last year and scored 1164 runs. He was also the World No. 1 batter in T20Is for a brief period.

