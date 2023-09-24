Home

IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav Reflects Own Approach In White-Ball Cricket Ahead Of 2nd ODI Against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav talked about his approach in white-ball cricket ahead of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday

Suryakumar Yadav (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: KL Rahul-led Team India is taking on Steve Smith’s Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday. Ahead of the 2nd clash, Men in Blue’s dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav addressed his crucial knock from the first ODI and talked about his approach in white-ball cricket.

“When I was sitting inside, I was actually visualising if we need about 125 runs, what will be my approach. I have practiced what I did yesterday in the last five-six sessions. I wanted to see what I can do without playing a single sweep shot if I bat for about 40-50 balls and really got good confidence with the last game,” said Surya.

“I have done that a lot in first-class cricket, whatever cricket I’ve played for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy I used to do that. I just recalled all of it and thought if I can do this again, then nothing like it. I was thinking about what’s going wrong in this format, everything remains the same, white ball is the same, the colour of clothing is the same, I got a lot of learnings from my team management.”

“They said, ‘You just have stretch your innings, take a little bit more time, try and bat a little more deep, and see what happens.’ I was actually a little relieved, what I had been practising back in four-five sessions, I replicated the same thing in the game and it worked out really well. Hopefully, the plan remains the same,” he added.

India is batting first after Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Men in Blue did lose Ruturaj Gakwad early in the fourth over but the 63-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill before rain stopped the game in the 10th over put India back into the box seat.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

