LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, PCA Stadium Mohali: India’s death bowling got exposed yet again as Matthew Wade blasted India in the slog overs to score unbeaten 45(21). Australia won by 4 wickets. Twin strikes from Umesh Yadav brought India back into this match. The pair of Matthew Wade and Tim David in the middle for Australia currently. Axar Patel got the better of Australian captain Aaron Finch to give India a crucial breakthrough. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead In 3-match Series

A hat-trick of maximums from Hardik Pandya (71* off 30) powers India to 208/6 after 20 overs. KL Rahul and Suryakumar were the star performers with the bat. However, both of them are back in the dugout. Axar Patel got promoted up the order to accompany Pandya. The powerplay was bittersweet for India as the visitors would be much relieved watching the back of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first. Also Read - PAK vs ENG 1st T20I Highlights Scorecard: England Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets

Rohit Sharma at the toss: This gives us an opportunity to correct ourselves as a group. Nothing changes in terms of our approach. Unfortunately there are some injuries in the squad. Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game’s break and probably come back in the second and the third game. We have Axar and Chahal. Pant misses out. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma On 4-wicket Defeat vs Australia - 'We Were Not Able To Take That Extra Wicket'

Check Out IND vs AUS T20 Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • 10:36 PM IST

  • 10:32 PM IST

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: FOUR!!! Game Set Match? for Australia. Looks like it. 16 off the 19th over. 2 required off the final over.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: Matthew Wade has completely turned the game on its head. 15 required off the last 10 balls.

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: SIX!!! Harshal Patel gets slammed over the square boundary. He will certainly feel the heat now. DROPPED!!! That was a difficult caught and bowled chance. SIX!!! Tim David finally gets one off the bat. AUS need 26 off 14 balls.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: FOUR!!! These over has seen two boundaries till now. Both from Matthew Wade. 13 off the till now. India need a wicket off soon. WIDE!!! Bhuvneshwar has not been at his best. AUS need 40 off last 18 balls.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: Australia have lost half their side but it is still not over for them yet. The dangerous Tim David is still at the crease. Matthew Wade is along him and Indian are well aware of what he can do. AUS 148/5 (15)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: One brings two!!! Glenn Maxwell falls in a similar fashion. That is bad umpiring to be honest. Relief for Umesh Yadav as he picks up two back to back wickets. AUS 123/4 (12)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: OUT!!! Steve Smith runs out of luck too. There was a definite edge but Smith insisted that it’s his bat hitting the ground. That is silly! Really. Rohit Sharma had a classic reaction to it. AUS 123/3 (11.5)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: Axar Patel into the attack after the drinks break. OUT!!! Finally Green hauls out to a fielder. AUS 109/2 (10.1)