LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, PCA Stadium Mohali: India’s death bowling got exposed yet again as Matthew Wade blasted India in the slog overs to score unbeaten 45(21). Australia won by 4 wickets. Twin strikes from Umesh Yadav brought India back into this match. The pair of Matthew Wade and Tim David in the middle for Australia currently. Axar Patel got the better of Australian captain Aaron Finch to give India a crucial breakthrough. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead In 3-match Series

A hat-trick of maximums from Hardik Pandya (71* off 30) powers India to 208/6 after 20 overs. KL Rahul and Suryakumar were the star performers with the bat. However, both of them are back in the dugout. Axar Patel got promoted up the order to accompany Pandya. The powerplay was bittersweet for India as the visitors would be much relieved watching the back of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first. Also Read - PAK vs ENG 1st T20I Highlights Scorecard: England Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets

Rohit Sharma at the toss: This gives us an opportunity to correct ourselves as a group. Nothing changes in terms of our approach. Unfortunately there are some injuries in the squad. Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game’s break and probably come back in the second and the third game. We have Axar and Chahal. Pant misses out. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma On 4-wicket Defeat vs Australia - 'We Were Not Able To Take That Extra Wicket'

Check Out IND vs AUS T20 Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood