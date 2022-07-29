CWG 2022, India vs Australia T20I, Match 1 Scorecard As It Happened: Gardner Steals Renuka’s Thunder As Australia Win By 3 Wickets; Gardner-King Keep Australia Ahead In Chase; India On Top As Australia Lose Half Their Side; Renuka On Fire As McGrath Perishes; Mooney Perishes, India In Total Control; Healy and Lanning Fall Early In 155 Chase; Harmanpreet Powers India To 154/8 After 20 Overs; Kaur Keeps India In Contention For Big Score; Varma Perishes, Kaur Key For Final Flourish; Mandhana Falls As Brown Draws First Blood; India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XI’s | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: Wicket looks good. We have trained hard last couple of months and see what works for us. Side is looking positive. We are going with three spinners, two medium pacers, keeper and the rest batters.

Meg Lanning at the toss: "Will be enjoyable to go out first as a team on the field. Preparation has been good, we are ready to play. We have played in big competitions. (Extra pressure?) We are so used to it to be honest. We want to win every game we play. It is a new tournament, difficult to win, but want to enjoy the challenge.

IND vs AUS T201, Commonwealth Games 2022, Check Playing XI here:

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh (debut), Renuka Thakur.