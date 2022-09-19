Mohali: India captain Rohit Sharma was quite the star on Sunday during a press conference ahead of the three-match T20I series versus Australia. While he confirmed that KL Rahul would be opening with him and Virat Kohli would be there as a backup opener, Rohit also gave a hilarious reply to a journalist’s long question. A journalist asked Rohit about his ‘team is 90-95 per cent settled’ comment and combined it with another question about veteran Jhulan Goswami’s retirement. After the question was asked, Rohit took his time, adjusted his cap, and then said “kitney sawaal puchtey ho” in his usual hilarious tone.Also Read - Harshal Patel Thanks Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma For Being Supportive

Rohit also went on to hail young Atshdeep Singh for his growth during the Asia Cup.

“The way Arshdeep bowled was very impressive. The way he landed yorkers in extreme pressure in his first year of international cricket, it is not easy. He is a very smart guy and keeps things simple. We needed a left arm seamer and he has done well in IPL and then he came here and has done well. We always wanted variety in our attack and we have that now,” he said while praising Arshdeep.

In the series against Australia, India will be welcoming back pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed the Asia Cup due to injuries. While Australia are reigning World Champions and South Africa have showed in recent times that they can’t be taken lightly, Sharma is wary of tough challenge from the two teams and wants to know more about his players against strong sides through these six matches.