IND vs AUS: Team India Hit the Nets In Holkar Stadium, Indore Ahead Of Third Test Against Australia | Watch Viral Video

Winning the Border-Gavaskar trophy is important for team India to seal the birth in World Test Championship Final.

WATCH: Team India Hitting The Nets In Holkar Stadium, Indore Ahead Of Third Test Against Australia

Indore: Rohit Sharma-led team India has arrived in Indore for the third Test match against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The third Test match will be played in Holkar Stadium, Indore starting from March 1. Team India has made a 2-0 lead in the ongoing series against Australia. Team India is in brilliant form as the side won the first Test match by an inning and 132 runs in Nagpur. Then they followed it up with a six-wicket win on Day 3 of the second Test match which was played in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has took their Twitter and shared the video of cricketers practising for the third Test match:

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is unable to fire with bat in the ongoing Test series against Australia whereas Rohit Sharma smashed a century in the first Test match which was played in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Jadeja has made a remarkable comeback after recovering the all-rounder has become a vital cog for team India. But it wasn’t always like this for the 34-year-old, who had to fight for his spot till 2019. Speaking on the ICC Review, former India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed an interesting conversation with Jadeja, which probably turned him into a lethal all-rounder.

There will be the big shuffle in Australia’s squad as Pat Cummins, David Warner, Ashton Agar and Matt Renshaw will not be available as they’ve left for Australia due to various reasons.

