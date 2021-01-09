Another controversy seems to be brewing up in Down Under as the Indian team management has lodged an official complaint of racial abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third Test. The two players in question are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, who have faced racial taunts from the Aussie supporters at the iconic venue. It is learned that the abuse had occurred over the second and third day of the Test match. Also Read - India vs Australia 2021 Test Report: Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne Star as Australia Stretch Lead Near 200 Against India on Day 3 in 3rd Test in Sydney

Led by captain Ajinkya Rahane, experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and a bunch of senior players spoke to the two umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson and brought to their notice about the whole incident.

