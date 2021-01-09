Another controversy seems to be brewing up Down Under as the Indian team management has lodged an official complaint of racial abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third Test. The two players in question are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, who have faced racial taunts from the Aussie supporters at the iconic venue. It is learned that the abuse had occurred over the second and third day of the Test match. BCCI on Saturday lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon after Indian team players, Bumrah and Siraj, were allegedly racially abused by a drunk spectator during the third Test against Australia. Also Read - Sydney Test: Pat Cummins Claims Australian Team is Going to Make it as Hard as Possible for Cheteshwar Pujara to Score Runs

Led by captain Ajinkya Rahane, experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and a bunch of senior players spoke to the two umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson and brought to their notice about the whole incident. The abuses were directed at the Indian pace bowling duo while they were fielding during the Australian second innings.

There was a discussion between the umpires, security officials and Indian players after the close of the third day's play in Sydney. The visiting team hung around in the dressing room for a while when the India security official had a quick chat with the security officers at the ground.

According to BCCI sources, Siraj was allegedly referred to as a ‘monkey’ by a drunk spectator in one of the stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground, reliving the infamous Monkeygate episode of the Indian team’s tour of Australia in 2007-08.

“BCCI lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon about two of their players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being abused by a drunk spectator,” a Cricket Board source told PTI.

Incidentally, the Monkeygate episode also took place during the Sydney Test when Andrew Symonds claimed Harbhajan Singh called him a monkey multiple times. But the Indian off-spinner was cleared after a hearing on the matter.

Australia tightened the noose around India with a substantial 197-run lead on a forgettable Saturday for the visitors in the third Test.

By the close of play, Steve Smith – 29 batting – and Marnus Labuschagne – 47 batting – gave an exhibition of how to bat on slow tracks with Australia reaching 103 for two.