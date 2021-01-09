Australian skipper Tim Paine faced backlash on social media for fuming at the umpire after a DRS call did not go in the favour of the hosts on day three of the third Test at SCG on Saturday. Paine took a DRS against Cheteshwar Pujara after umpire Paul Wilson remained unmoved after the appeal. Also Read - Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3, Today's IND vs AUS at SCG: Vihari Runout, IND in Trouble

The DRS showed there was nothing on the Hot Spot and the ball was sailing over the stumps, hence the leg-before wicket was also ruled out and Pujara survived. This did not go down well with Paine, and he went up to the umpire and used the F-word for Pujara.

Paine – who has been chirpy throughout the series – said '"F***ing Consistency, Blocker?".

This was picked up on the stump mic and netizens are already reacting on it. While some laughed it off, some fans were rather critical about the usage of the language by the Australian skipper.

Did anyone else hear this after Australia’s unsuccessful DRS on Pujara?

Umpire Paul Wilson responding to Tim Paine’s protest: “He’s making the decision, not me, I’m not third umpire.”

Tim Paine: “Fucking consistency, Blocker, there’s a thing (spike) that goes past it.” #AUSvIND — Andrew Wu (@wutube) January 8, 2021

If Tim Paine isn’t suspended by the @ICC for the 4th Test, I’d be really surprised. — Avant ⚽ (@Avant77) January 8, 2021

Some distasteful whinging from @tdpaine36. Not worried about consistency when in his favour. — Anand Sathees Kumar (@anandsk145) January 9, 2021

Former Australian cricketer-turned commentator Mark Waugh while on-air for Fox Cricket said: “Well Tim Paine is saying that’s what he got given out on, a very similar movement on Snicko,” Waugh said.

However, fellow commentator Brendan Julian was not convinced that the bat had come off Pujara’s bat. “He’s saying the spike was about that high, I reckon it would have been a bit bigger. I get it, the frustration out there for the players but you can’t be giving that out.”