Published: November 20, 2023 11:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sanju Samson playing for India. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian fans on Monday were not happy with BCCI as the Indian cricket board once again left out star wicket-keeper batter, Sanju Samson out of the national squad, this time in the T20I series against newly crowned World Champions, Australia.

A day after the heart-breaking ICC World Cup 2023 Final loss on the hands of the Australians, BCCI announced the T20I squad for the 5-match series, where Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side and the Ruturaj Gaikwad will act as his deputy. The big guns in Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj all have been rested and a comparatively younger side will face the new 50-over world champions.

The netizens were not at all happy with Samson’s exclusion and slammed the board for their ignorance.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

