IND vs AUS: Twitter X Fumes Over BCCI As Selectors Leave Sanju Samson Out Of T20I Squad Against Australia

The netizens were not at all happy with Samson's exclusion and slammed the board for their ignorance.

Sanju Samson playing for India. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian fans on Monday were not happy with BCCI as the Indian cricket board once again left out star wicket-keeper batter, Sanju Samson out of the national squad, this time in the T20I series against newly crowned World Champions, Australia.

A day after the heart-breaking ICC World Cup 2023 Final loss on the hands of the Australians, BCCI announced the T20I squad for the 5-match series, where Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side and the Ruturaj Gaikwad will act as his deputy. The big guns in Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj all have been rested and a comparatively younger side will face the new 50-over world champions.

It’s Tough To Be Sanju Samson God Bless You My Man❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/UfQKEH1y3J — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) November 20, 2023

No Sanju Samson in the T20I squad for Australia. Obviously it is a T20I WC cycle so he will be definitely in the ODI squads. STRANGE#INDvsAUS — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) November 20, 2023

Sanju Samson is the only player to have been dropped from Ireland tour. Unreal. — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 20, 2023

Uncertain about the selectors’ stance on Sanju Samson. What did he do wrong? Scoring runs in ODIs got him dropped, and now dropped from T20Is too. It’s frustrating. Don’t the Indian selectors see his potential? A lamentable situation for Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/srRDquL5Bu — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) November 20, 2023

Every time when an Indian match is scheduled to happen at Trivandrum, @BCCI has always made sure Sanju Samson doesn’t play it The most unfairly treated player in the history of Indian cricket 💯 What is BCCI or whoever it is afraid of?pic.twitter.com/di0yxp0rhT — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) November 20, 2023

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

