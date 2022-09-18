New Delhi: Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming India vs Australia series after testing positive for Covid-19. As per a report from Cricbuzz, the veteran pacer has not reached Mohali for the 1st T20 which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 20. Umesh Yadav, who was originally meant to undergo rehab for a quad injury in Bengaluru, has been called into the squad and is now in line to play his first T20I in over two years.Also Read - Mohammed Shami Tests Positive For Covid-19, Ruled Out of IND vs AUS Series - Report

Umesh Yadav was so consistent in his IPL career as in the last Cash Rich League season Umesh was one of the best Powerplay bowlers whose economy was 7.06 and Scalped 16 wickets. He has recent form behind him as well, having topped the charts for Middlesex in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

India will play 3 T20Is against Australia on September 20, 23, and 25, and on September 28, October 2, and October 4 the men in blue will play against South Africa will be the last T20Is that India play before the World Cup next month.

This is an unexpected setback for Shami, who had been picked for a T20I after almost a year. He last played a T20I in the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE in November 2021 when he had finished with an underwhelming six for 140 in five games and a tournament economy rate of 8.84 in those games.

An impactful performance in the home series against Australia and South Africa would have given him with an opportunity to make it to the World Cup squad in case of an injury to the four pacers — Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel — selected ahead of him.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.