IND vs AUS: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will not be the part of India vs Australia T20I series as the pacer tested positive for Covid-19, BCCI confirmed in an official press release. Umesh Yadav has been named as his replacement. India will play 3 T20Is against Australia from September 20 and the final will be played on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day Mastercard T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement." Said BCCI in a official media release.

Mohammed Shami, who was not picked in the main T20 World Cup, was named in the squad to play a T20I for India after a long time, during the home series against Australia and South Africa.

He last played a T20I in the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE, almost a year ago when he had finished with an underwhelming six for 140 in five games and a tournament economy rate of 8.84 in those games.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.