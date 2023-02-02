Home

Ind vs Aus: Usman Khawaja’s VISA Cleared, Confirms he is Coming to India to Join Squad For BGT

Ind vs Aus: Khawaja took to his social media accounts to share the information with his fans.

Nagpur: In what would come as a piece of good news for the touring Australian team, premier batter Usman’ Khawaja’s visa is finally cleared and he is coming to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Khawaja took to his social media accounts to share the information with his fans. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, ” India, meh arah hoon’. He wrote in Hindi and that is winning hearts already. Khawaja had earlier missed the flight to India with his teammates as they was a delay in him getting his visa.

The Pakistan-born batter has played 56 Tests, 40 ODIs and nine T20s for Australia. The 36-year-old also featured in the IPL back in 2016.

He was named Australia’s Test Player of the Year on Monday, an award named after the legendary Shane Warne.

Australia will have a four-day training camp in the outskirts of Bengaluru before moving to Nagpur for the first Test beginning February 9. The other venues are Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

Both teams are in the running to reach the World Test Championship final.

Australia have opted out of a tour game in India ahead of the crucial series expecting the surfaces in practice games to be totally different from what they would face in the four Tests.

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.