IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Asks Chepauk DJ To Cheer For Jasprit Bumrah Instead Of Him During India-Australia World Cup Match

Kohli found a trusted ally in uber-cool KL Rahul (97 not out off 115 balls) during their match-winning stand of 165 that eventually made the 200-run target seem like a cakewalk on a testing track although they took 41.2 overs to achieve it.

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Asks Chepauk DJ To Cheer For Jasprit Bumrah Instead Of Him During India-Australia World Cup Match. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Virat Kohli channelised his inner champion to pull the Indian team out of choppy waters with a masterly 85, which paved the way for a six-wicket victory over Australia in their opening match of the World Cup here on Sunday.

Their doughty alliance came after three Indian top-order batters returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

Most runs in successful run-chase in ODI history: Virat Kohli – 5517 (89 Average) Sachin Tendulkar – 5490 (55.5 Average) King Kohli – The GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/PYkkXQTddC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2023

It didn’t stop here for Kohli as he also made his presence felt with his on-field antics as well.

In the 33rd over of the match, Jasprit Bumrah was handed the ball. Virat on the other hand was at this animated best. The 34-year old then signalled the crowd to cheer for the team. The stadium DJ then asked the crowd to cheer for King Kohli.

When the lights are brightest 📸

The Pressure at its highest ⚠️

The crowd at their loudest 📣

The best will arrive ⚔️

The strongest will survive 💪

The greatest will thrive 👑#PlayBold #TeamIndia #CWC23 #INDvAUS #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/vVsnG4SezV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 8, 2023

The ex India captain instantly turned around, pointing at the DJ as if to say “Why are you cheering for me?”. Kohli pointed towards Bumrah and signalled the DJ to ask the fans to cheer for the Mumbai Indians man instead.

“Virat is asking us to cheer for Bumrah instead,” said the DJ clearly. The crowd then went back to cheering for the team.

