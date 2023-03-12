Home

Virat Kohli Batted Through Sickness During 186 Against Australia In 4th Test, Reveals Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli's 186 against Australia was studded with 15 hits to the fence and came in 364 deliveries.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS: Actress Anushka Sharma revealed that husband Virat Kohli batted with sickness during his scintillating 186 against Australia on Day 4 of the fourth Test on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a BCCI video on her story featuring Kohli and wrote, “Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me Always.” After reaching his 28th Test ton, Kohli too kissed his wedding ring in a sweet gesture to his wife.

Instagram post by Anushka Sharma about King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/0CV7QK9rMD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2023

Kohli’s knock came in 364 balls that included 15 fours and helped India end their first innings at 571. India took a lead of 91 runs after Australia had scored 480 in the first innings.

At stumps on the fourth day, Australia were three for no loss in their second essay with Matthew Kuhnemann (0 batting) and Travis Head (3 batting) seeing through their six overs in the final session. Australia are behind by 88 runs.

Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli’s first Test century in more than three years. Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners. Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat as India ended their first innings at 571 in 178.5 overs.

Axar Patel played a counter-attacking innings of 79 from 113 balls (5×4, 4×6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli.

