Virat Kohli Gives Standing Ovation to Shubman Gill After Classy Boundary of Mitchell Starc During 3rd ODI | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli was up from his seat in the dugout just to appreciate the shot from the young cricketer.

Chennai: Over the past year, young Shubman Gill has established himself as the next big batting star from India. From hitting a double-century in an ODI earlier to also notching up his maiden T20I ton and then getting to his second Test hundred – the youngster has been climbing the ladder quickly. The classy Indian opener got appreciated for a shot he played in the final ODI versus Australia at the Chepauk. During the fifth over of the Indian chase, Gill hit a couple of boundaries off Mitchell Starc. The second one got a standing ovation from Virat Kohli. The former India captain was up from his seat in the dugout just to appreciate the shot from the young cricketer.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s four wickets and Ashton Agar’s two scalps helped Australia to a 21-run victory over India in the series decider at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. With the win, Australia won the series 2-1 bringing an end to India’s brilliant dominance in bilateral ODIs at home.

“We didn’t bat well. Partnerships are crucial and that’s something we failed to do today. You are brought up playing in these type of wickets, it’s important you apply. After the start, it was important for one batter to carry on and take the game deep. It just didn’t happen. Lot of takeaways,” India captain Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

The cricketers would now get ready for the upcoming season of the IPL.

