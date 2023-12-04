Home

Virat Kohli is GOAT. Like The Way he Interacts With Anushka Sharma During Match – Ananya Pandey

Ind vs Aus: Hailing Virat Kohli as the “greatest of all time”, Ananya admitted she loves the way he interacts with wife Anushka Sharma during games.

Virat Kohli is being consoled by wife Anushka Sharma after India lost in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the era and Anushka Sharma happens to be one of the finest actors in the country and that is what makes the two very popular. Working with the two is like an advertiser’s dream. The two enjoy a massive fanbase and they never miss an opportunity to impress them with their presence and chemistry. Recently, Bollywood actress spoke highly of the power couple during a session on the pre-show of India versus Australia final T20I. Hailing Virat Kohli as the “greatest of all time”, Ananya admitted she loves the way he interacts with wife Anushka Sharma during games.

“Virat Kohli is the GOAT. He is so passionate about the game. I really like the way he interacts with Anushka during the match,” she said during the pre-match show.

A brilliant comeback by pacer Arshdeep Singh, who defended nine runs in the final over, after a superb half-century by Shreyas Iyer and late hitting by Axar Patel helped India beat Australia by six runs in the fifth and final T20I match and win the series 4-1 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

It was Super Sunday for India as Arshdeep, who had conceded 37 runs in three overs, bounced back brilliantly and gave away just three runs while claiming the wicket of Australia skipper Matthew Wade as India sealed a dramatic victory. Arshdeep was included in the squad in place of Deepak Chahar, who left Bengaluru because of a medical emergency.

Chasing a modest target of 181, Australia were in cruise mode at 128/5 in the 17th over. However, the Indians fought back brilliantly thanks to some brilliant bowling as they conceded just 38 runs for three wickets in the last five overs to restrict Australia to 154/8 in 20 overs. At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 160 is the lowest total defended by a team in T20I cricket.

India were off to a good start with the ball as they reduced the visitors to 55/3 in the seventh over, sending back Josh Phillips (4), Travis Head (28) and Aaron Hardie (5) cheaply.

Ben McDermott, who waged a lone battle and hammered a 36-ball 54, hitting five maximums, added 47 runs for the fourth wicket with Tim David (17). But the Indian bowlers were not done yet and fought back bravely to trigger a collapse.

