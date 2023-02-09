Home

IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Just 64 Runs Shy Of Reaching Big Milestone In 1st Test Against Australia

Virat Kohli is India's second-highest run-getter in international cricket after legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli currently has 24936 runs in 490 international matches. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is just 64 runs shy of completing 250000 runs in international cricket. The former India skipper might achieve the feat in Nagpur when he goes out to bat against Australia in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy starting on Thursday.

Running into BGT starting tomorrow 🤩. Always a exciting series to be a part of 🏏 pic.twitter.com/lgi4uvHrA7 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 8, 2023

Although Kohli has been fine form for India in the past few months, his red-ball game wasn’t up to the mark. Since returning to form last September, Kohli has played in two Tests against Bangladesh, failing to register even a single fifty-plus score.

The right-hander always has been a happy hunter against Australia and the BGT 2023 provides him the perfect opportunity to get back among runs in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli needs 64 runs to complete 25,000 runs in International cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 8, 2023

Currently, Kohli has 24936 runs in international cricket and is in sixth place behind Jacques Kallis (25534), Mahela Jayawardene (25937), Ricky Ponting (27483), Kumar Sangakkara (28016) and leader Sachin Tendulkar (34357).

Nagpur has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli as the stylish batter scored 354 runs in three matches a this ground. He has scored two centuries including a double ton that came against Sri Lanka in 2017.

