India captain Virat Kohli came up with a stunning catch at covers during the third ODI at M. Chinnaswamy Bengaluru on Sunday to send Australia’s well-set Marnus Labuschagne packing for 54 off 64 balls. Labuschagne played the ball uppishly towards the covers region where Kohli dived full-stretch with the ball dying on him to hold onto the catch.

The incident took place in the 32nd over of the Australian innings and Ravindra Jadeja was the bowler on that occasion. He was elated after Kohli had taken it cleanly.

Here is how the stunning catch taken by skipper Kohli:

Earlier in the day, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The series is currently locked at one-all with Australia winning the first ODI before India came back to pocked the second match on Friday.

Despite twin injuries concern, India has gone unchanged for the game but Australia has made one change to their playing XI from Rajkot. They have replaced Kane Richardson with Josh Hazlewood.

The visitors did not get off to an ideal start as they lost David Warner cheaply for three off Mohammed Shami. Skipper Finch was unfortunate as he was run out for 19 and Australia was in trouble. It was Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne’s 127-run stand that brought the Australian innings back on track.

At the time of filing the copy, Smith is still in the middle and inching close to a hundred. He is on 81* and giving him company at the other end is Alex Carey. Australia is 199 for four in 37 overs.