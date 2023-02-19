Virat Kohli Talks to Umpire About Umpire About Controversial Dismissal During 2nd Test in Delhi; Crowd Goes Bonkers | WATCH VIDEO
Ind vs Aus: While the dismissal created a massive controversy as it seemed the decision could have gone either way, Kohli had a word with umpire Nitin Menon later when the hosts came out to bowl.
Delhi: Virat Kohli got his eye in and looked good to go on and get a big one in front of his home crowd during the second Test in Delhi on Saturday. Unfortunately, he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 44. While the dismissal created a massive controversy as it seemed the decision could have gone either way, Kohli had a word with umpire Nitin Menon later when the hosts came out to bowl.
Also Read:
Kohli walked straight to the umpire and while he did that, the crowd went bonkers. The premier Indian batter seemed to have a long chat with the umpire. Here is how the crowd reacted:
You may like to read
Kohli sahab gaaliya dene phuch gye aate hi menon ko pic.twitter.com/WIxaO2SEOB
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 18, 2023
The Kohli dismissal happened on the 50th over when he pressed forward to defend a flighted delivery from Matthew Kuhnemann and hit the pad. The Australians appealed in unison and the on-field umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger to give him out.
A confident Kohli immediately went upstairs asking for a review and the UltraEdge showed there was a clear spike as the ball was sandwiched between his bat and pad.
However, to everyone’s surprise, TV umpire Richard Illingworth said it was pad first and stayed with the on-field umpire’s decision. The Hawkeye also showed the ball marginally hitting the wickets.
Meanwhile, Australia has a lead and is in command. India know they have to bat last and hence would like to bundle out the visitors for as less a total as possible.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.