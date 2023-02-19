Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli Talks to Umpire About Umpire About Controversial Dismissal During 2nd Test in Delhi; Crowd Goes Bonkers | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Aus: While the dismissal created a massive controversy as it seemed the decision could have gone either way, Kohli had a word with umpire Nitin Menon later when the hosts came out to bowl.

Updated: February 19, 2023 9:39 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Watch: Crowd goes berserk as Virat Kohli walks straight towards Nitin Menon, talks to him after controversial dismissal

Delhi: Virat Kohli got his eye in and looked good to go on and get a big one in front of his home crowd during the second Test in Delhi on Saturday. Unfortunately, he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 44. While the dismissal created a massive controversy as it seemed the decision could have gone either way, Kohli had a word with umpire Nitin Menon later when the hosts came out to bowl.

Kohli walked straight to the umpire and while he did that, the crowd went bonkers. The premier Indian batter seemed to have a long chat with the umpire. Here is how the crowd reacted:

The Kohli dismissal happened on the 50th over when he pressed forward to defend a flighted delivery from Matthew Kuhnemann and hit the pad. The Australians appealed in unison and the on-field umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger to give him out.

A confident Kohli immediately went upstairs asking for a review and the UltraEdge showed there was a clear spike as the ball was sandwiched between his bat and pad.

However, to everyone’s surprise, TV umpire Richard Illingworth said it was pad first and stayed with the on-field umpire’s decision. The Hawkeye also showed the ball marginally hitting the wickets.

Meanwhile, Australia has a lead and is in command. India know they have to bat last and hence would like to bundle out the visitors for as less a total as possible.

Published Date: February 19, 2023 9:36 AM IST

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 9:39 AM IST

