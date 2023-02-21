Home

Virat Kohli Urges Fans to Stop Chanting ‘RCB, RCB’ During Delhi Test, Asks to Shout for India | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: Kohli quickly pointed toward the jersey asking them to cheer for India. Soon, the chants changed from 'RCB, RCB' to 'India-India' on Day three of the Test match.

Delhi: Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world. The Delhi-born hooks crowds and when he was recently at the Arun Jaitley stadium for the second Test against Australia, Kohli won hearts again. The former India captain was a the slips when he heard the Delhi crowd chant ‘RCB, RCB’. Hearing this, Kohli quickly pointed toward the jersey asking them to cheer for India. Soon, the chants changed from ‘RCB, RCB’ to ‘India-India’ on Day three of the Test match.

Here is a clip that is now going viral on social media and fans are loving it.

Crowd was chanting ‘RCB, RCB’ – Virat Kohli told to stop it and chant ‘India, India’. pic.twitter.com/kMd53wbYRU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Kohli made crucial contributions with the bat in the Delhi Test against Australia with scores of 44 and 20. India won the match by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record fourth consecutive time.

The team will now travel to Indore where they will play the third Test at the Holkar stadium but before that there is a break of over a week for the players to recharge their batteries for the remainder of the series.

Riding on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket (7/42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin’s spin masterclass at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, India upped their chances of making the WTC finale.

Ashwin set up the collapse to pick 3/59, before Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up as Australia crashed to 113 all out, after starting the day from 61/1 and being 86/2 at one stage, in their second innings. The Australian batting implosion gave India a target of 115, which they completed in 28.4 overs.

Brief scores: Australia 263 and 113 in 31.3 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) lost to India 262 in 83.3 overs and 118/4 in 28.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 31, Cheteshwar Pujara 31 not out; Nathan Lyon 2/49, Todd Murphy 1/22) by six wickets.

