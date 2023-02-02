Home

Virat Kohli’s CRYPTIC Instagram Story Ahead of BGT Spark Speculation | VIRAL POST

Ind vs Aus: After his visit to the hills, Kohli took to Instagram and posted a story which was a quote from 'Rumi.

Mumbai: Before he takes on the mighty Australian challenge, former India captain Virat Kohli paid a visit to Rishikesh with actress Anushka Sharma to take blessings from various ashrams. During the break from cricket, Kohli and Anushka were also spotted trekking. After his visit to the hills, Kohli took to Instagram and posted a story which was a quote from ‘Rumi. The quote which seemed a little cryptic read, “Your heart knows the way. Run in that direction”.

Here is the quote that may puzzle and confuse fans:

Instagram story of Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/gC7DvuFfvg — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 1, 2023

During their stay in Rishikesh where the power couple were out trekking, they shared multiple pictures for their fans. Earlier, several photos surfaced online in which the two were seen offering prayers at an ashram in Vrindavan. Virat and Anushka were in Dubai ringing in the New Year with friends. Kohli is surely making the most of the break from T20Is.

He has been in good form with the bat in the white-ball format. Kohli hit a couple of centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs, while he amassed only 55 runs in the ODIs against New Zealand. Kohli’s form is important as this is the year of the ODI World Cup where he would be a key player for the side.

Kohli would be determined to take on the Australians at home. It is an important series as India can still make it to the World Test Championship final with a massive win over Australia.