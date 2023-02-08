Home

Rohit Sharma led team India is currently in Nagpur preparing for the first test match against Australia which will start on February 09.

IND vs AUS: Virat-Lyon To Rohit-Cummins Here Are The Battles To Watch Out In Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

New Delhi: From Sachin Tendulkar’s epic battle with Shane Warne to Harbhajan Singh’s web over Ricky Ponting, Tests between India and Australia have seen some memorable rivalries. Here’s a look at some of the ongoing battles which will be reignited during the upcoming Test series that will be key in deciding the ICC World Test Championship finalists.

Virat Kohli – Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon’s 7-152, which secured Australia a 48-run win in the first Test of the series in 2014/15, destroyed Virat Kohli’s dream start as Test captain. Kohli, who succumbed to a miscued pull after a masterful 141, was one of his victims.

Kohli-Lyon rows have become much more exciting since then. Lyon will look to take advantage of the turning tracks in India but Kohli, going great guns in the white-ball game, can never be counted out.

Cheteshwar Pujara – Josh Hazlewood

Pujara’s attitude has tormented Australia’s bowlers. Few bowlers have been more irritated by Pujara’s obstinacy than Josh Hazlewood. Pujara faced 1258 balls over the 2018/19 series and managed to tire the Australia bowlers with his obdurate batting.

Hazlewood has already dismissed Pujara 6-time and would like to see the Indian batter back in India as soon as possible. Pujara’s early departure could help visitors bid to win BGT.

Ravichandran Ashwin – David Warner

For nearly a decade, Warner has been Australia’s mainstay at the top. In Australia, he has scored over 5000 runs including 19 tons and 14 fifties. However, his record changed in India. He averages 24.25 from eight Tests, with no ton to his name. This is primarily owing to the presence of Ashwin.

An aggressive batter like Warner will almost certainly take the attacking path against Ashwin’s deft off-spin, making this a tempting prospect.

Rohit Sharma – Pat Cummins

The matchup will be exciting despite the fact that the two captains haven’t played one other in many Tests.

So far, both Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins have had remarkable success as leaders. While Cummins has dismissed Rohit thrice in Tests, the pair have never met in India. Rohit will attempt to offer good starts at the top, while Cummins will try to get rid of Rohit early on to establish Australian control.

Ravindra Jadeja- Steve Smith

With a Test batting average of 60.89, Steve Smith is one of the modern-day greats. He has an overall Test average of 72.58 against India and also averages 60.0 in India in Test cricket. In a few instances, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has outplayed Smith. In Tests, he has taken Smith’s wicket four times. On fields that suit his bowling technique, Jadeja will provide an even greater challenge to Australia’s best batter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.