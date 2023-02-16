Home

India are leading the four-match series 1-0 against Australia after winning the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs.

New Delhi: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer dropped KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav from his playing XI against Australia in the second Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla starting on Friday. India are leading the series after having won the first game in Nagpur by a huge margin.

Jaffer brought in in-form Shubman Gill in place of Rahul to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. Gill has been in brilliant form in 50-over cricket scoring a century and a double ton against New Zealand at home last month.

Despite his stunning form, Gill was not included in the playing XI, which raised few eyebrows among the former cricketers. Rahul, meanwhile squandered his chance and scored just 20 in the first innnigs.

My India XI for Second Test: Rohit (c)

Gill

Pujara

Kohli

Iyer

Bharat (wk)

Jadeja

Axar

Ashwin

Shami

Siraj What’s yours? #INDvAUS — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 15, 2023

On the other hand, Jaffer dropped Suryakumar to make way for Shreyas Iyer who has been declared fit for the Delhi Test. SKY, who made his Test debut in Nagpur, could score just eight. Meanwhile, Jaffer didn’t make any changes in the bowling department.

Ahead of the first Test, Jaffer picked Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Axar Patel. But, after Axar delivered with both bat and ball in Nagpur, the former India Test star decided to go with the southpaw.

