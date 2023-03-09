Home

Sports

WATCH: Mohammed Shami’s Reaction After Shaking Hands With PM Narendra Modi is Pure GOLD- VIRAL Video

WATCH: Mohammed Shami’s Reaction After Shaking Hands With PM Narendra Modi is Pure GOLD- VIRAL Video

Ahead of the match, skipper Rohit Sharma introduced his players to PM Modi and when the turn came for pacer Mohammed Shami to shake hands, his reaction after greeting the Honourable Prime Minister is going on viral on social media.

WATCH: Mohammed Shami's Reaction After Shaking Hands With PM Narendra Modi is Pure GOLD- VIRAL Video. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Test between India and Australia kicked off with the presence of Indian and Australian Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Ahead of the match, skipper Rohit Sharma introduced his players to PM Modi and when the turn came for pacer Mohammed Shami to shake hands, his reaction after greeting the Honourable Prime Minister is going on viral on social media.

You may like to read

After shaking hands with the PM with a big smile, he was seen patting his chest and it shows how it means for the Gujarat Titans fast bowler to meet Shri Narendra Modi.

Here is the video of the clip, which is doing the rounds on Twitter.

On winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first. India captain Rohit Sharma also revealed that he also had the same idea. It is to be noted that the Indore pitch in the previous Test was a big disaster and the ICC rated it as ‘poor’. So there were big confusions regarding this particular pitch as pictures emerged on social media that two pitches were made for the match.

Now the pitch for this Test, looks a very batting friendly pitch, with a bit of grass top and it looks like it will suit the spinners more than the pacers. But it’s hell and and heaven difference compared to the Holkar stadium track.

Speaking of the match, Australia are in a steady partnership as captain Steve Smith and star Usman Khawaja look to make a mark after lunch. Mohammed Shami and Ravi Ashwin has so far picked up the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head respectively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.