Mohali, Sep 20: India's frailties with the ball were laid bare as Australia gunned down a formidable 209-run target rather comfortably for a four-wicket win in the first T20I here on Tuesday.

K L Rahul (55 off 35 balls) and Hardik Pandya (71 not out off 30) helped India post a daunting 208 for six after Australia put the hosts in to bat.

Australia were dominant in the run chase, romping home in 19.2 overs. Last year's World Cup hero Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) and Cameron Green (61 off 30) played special knocks to make short work of a stiff target. It was a formidable total but the way Australia started, an early finish was always on the cards.

But if anything that hogged limelight during the match was the playful bromance between Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma.

The match was into the 12th over of the game, Glenn Maxwell seemed to edge one to Dinesh Karthik but the veteran keeper wasn’t sure whether to go for the DRS or not. Rohit Sharma went for the review and Maxwell was given marching orders. At this moment an animated Rohit playfully grabbed Karthik by the cheek with the latter smiling.

The incident reminded fans of a popular scene from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur as it triggered a meme fest on Twitter.