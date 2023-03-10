Home

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s EPIC Reaction On Usman Khawaja’s Dismissal On Day 2 Of 4th Test Goes VIRAL

Usman Khawaja tormented the Indian bowlers for five straight sessions and when he was finally dismissed, former captain Virat Kohli's reaction meant everything to the host.

Ahmedabad: Usman Khawaja tormented the Indian bowlers for five straight sessions and when he was finally dismissed, former captain Virat Kohli’s reaction meant everything to the host on Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It was in the 147th over of the innings and the visitors have already gone past the 400-run mark. Axar Patel trapped Khawaja above the pad in the first delivery of the over and the umpire went in favour of the batter, thinking it will go above the leg-stump.

India sensing an opportunity, went for the review and it was seen in the DRS that the ball would’ve gone onto hit the top of the bails. When it was revealed that the decision went in favour of the Indians, Kohli’s epic reaction meant everything as the Men in Blue were trying their level best for a long time to get the big wicket of Khawaja.

Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul (6/91) in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. With pitch not showing much signs of sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match.

After picking three wickets in the second session, Ashwin took three more to get his six-fer and wrap Australia’s innings at 167.2 overs. For the visitors, posting a big total on a nice batting pitch was possible thanks to left-handed opener Usman Khawaja’s marathon 180, and Cameron Green smashing his first Test century through an entertaining 114, apart from Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy sharing a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket.

India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma saw off the tricky 10 overs with relative ease to be unbeaten on 18 and 17 respectively as the hosts were 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs at stumps.

