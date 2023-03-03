Home

Indore: Indore’s turning pitch turned out to be in favour of the Australians as the visitors clinched the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Stadium on Friday. India may not be able to win hearts in the penultimate Test but Mohammed Siraj was able to do it with his heartwarming gesture on the 3rd Day.

Coming out to bat, Australia lost Usman Khawaja early in the run-chase all thanks to India’s spin stalwart Ravi Ashwin. But Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne kept their cool and guided their side home with a 9-wicket victory.

During the run-chase, Siraj who was fielding at the boundary line gave away his energy drink to a fan in the lower stand next to his side, who was actually asking for the bottle. He received a big cheer from the crowd for his beautiful gesture towards the fan.

Day three’s play began with Australia needing 76 runs to win on a minefield of a pitch. Despite losing Usman Khawaja early for a two-ball duck, Head (49) and Labuschagne (28) were able to make short work of the target and got the job done in 18.5 overs to make the four-game scoreline 2-1.

With the win in Indore, Australia have also sealed a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be held at The Oval from June 7-11. The fourth and final Test of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9.

