IND Vs AUS: ‘We Fought Till End’, Says Rohit Sharma After India’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss In WTC Final 2023

This is the second consecutive loss for India in the WTC Final, earlier New Zealand outclassed the side by eight wickets to win the maiden title.

IWTC Final 2023: India suffers a huge defeat by 209 runs against Australia. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s 10-year-long wait for the ICC trophy dream comes to an end as they lose in the World Test Championship Final 2023 (WTC) against Australia by 209 runs at the KIA Oval, England. This is the second consecutive loss for India in the WTC Final, earlier New Zealand outclassed the side by eight wickets to win the maiden title.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma opened up after the match saying that the side had started well with the winning toss and bowlers also bowled well in the first session.

“I thought we started well with winning the toss, putting them to bat in those conditions. We bowled well in the first session and then we let ourselves down with how we bowled. Got to give credit to the Australian batters” said Rohit.

“Head came in and played really well along with Steven Smith. That just took us off guard a little bit. We knew it was always hard to comeback, but we put up a good show. We fought till the end” added Indian captain.

“We’ve worked hard for all those four years. Playing two finals is honestly a good achievement for us. But we’d like to go a mile ahead as well. You can’t take the credit away from what we’ve done in those last two years to come here. The captain said. Great effort from the entire unit. Unfortunate that we couldn’t go on and win the final but we’ll keep our heads high and fight. (Crowd support) It’s been brilliant. They’ve gotten behind the time. I’d like to thank each one of them. They were cheering for every run and every wicket”concluded Rohit Sharma.

Coming back to the game, India had begun the fifth day’s play at 164/3 in 40 overs, with hopes of chasing the highest-ever successful chase in the fourth innings of a Test match, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looking purposeful in their fourth-wicket partnership.

During the 47th over of Scott Boland, the pacer got rid of Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in a space of three balls and it was the knockout punch that Australia delivered and despite some resistance from Rahane and KS Bharat, India were all out for 234 in 63.3 overs, thus increasing their agonising 10-year wait for an ICC trophy.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)

