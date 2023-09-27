Home

IND vs AUS: Why Ishan Kishan Is Not Playing Third ODI? BCCI Gives Major Update | CHECK DEETS

India's left-handed batter Ishan Kishan will not play the third and the final ODI at Rajkot on 27 September, Wednesday against five-time World Champions Australia.

New Delhi: India’s left-handed batter Ishan Kishan will not play the third and the final ODI at Rajkot on 27 September, Wednesday against five-time World Champions Australia. The Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) gives a major update on the Mumbai Indians (MI) opener that Kishan was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to an illness.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final ODI of the series against India at Rajkot. Currently, India is leading the series by 2-0 and Men in Blue will be aiming to whitewash the Aussies. ” We are going to have a bat. Looks like a good wicket, not sure how it will change in the 100 overs. Good to get game time for everyone, do not want to go into a world cup cold. Results have not gone our way but a good day to change that. Different conditions here but we have played a lot over here so no surprises. We have made five changes, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are back. Tanveer Sangha is making his debut,” Pat Cummins said after winning the toss.

“Conditions are much better here, looks like there is good weather. Decent temperature as well, we are just looking forward to this game. The breaks are more important from a mental perspective than a physical one. Very happy with how we played, almost everything we wanted to do we got it done. Gives us a chance for us to see what we want to do. Looks a bit dry, it is going to play slightly better under lights, we wanted to chase anyway. Let us see if we can make use of the two new balls. Myself, Virat, Kuldeep are all back. From the last game, Ashwin is also missing, Washington is in. Ishan is not well, he has got viral fever so he misses out,” Rohit Sharma said after losing the toss.

In a recent tweet shared by BCCI on their ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter) the management shared the updates on why Ishan Kishan is not playing. BCCI wrote “Ishan Kishan was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to an illness.”

UPDATE: Ishan Kishan was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to an illness. Additionally, four local state players – Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai will support the team for drinks and fielding throughout the match.#TeamIndia |… — BCCI (@BCCI) September 27, 2023

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.

