IND vs AUS: Why Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t Playing In 2nd ODI Against Australia? Explained

Jasprit Bumrah will not be a part of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday

Jasprit Bumrah (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Steve Smith’s Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday. The Men in Blue side will be missing their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in this clash and young pacer Prasidh Krishna will be taking his place in the playing 11. Bumrah has been rested and has received a short break from the management, so he can visit his family.

“Mr Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah’s replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot,” BCCI provided an update on Bumrah’s absence.

The star pacer will join back the team in the third and final ODI of the series that will take place in Rajkot. Krishna will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in the match and take charge of the Indian pace attack along with Mohammed Shami.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨: Mr Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah’s replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah… pic.twitter.com/4shp3AlXZV — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2023

Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Aussies came into the match without their regular skipper and lead pacer Pat Cummis. However, with the return of Josh Hazlewood, the team will have an experienced pacer leading the attack.

“We’ll bowl. It’s pretty warm. Looks a nice wicket, fancy chasing. If it (dew) comes in, it’ll help when you are chasing. It’s important we keep working towards that (WC). We want to win but we also want to try out few different combinations. India played really well the other night. Good opportunity for us to bounce back. We’ve got a few changes. Spencer Johnson makes his debut, Josh Hazlewood is back, Carey is back as well,” said Smith after winning the toss.

“We would have bowled first as well considering the size of the ground. Good wicket, good challenge to put a big total on the board. 5-6 of our main guys have been rested. It’s important for guys like me and others coming back from injury to get some game time. We only have one change from the last game. Jasprit is rested, Prasidh Krishna comes in. Good for the middle-order to be tested, we’ve been challenged even in the Asia Cup. Good for all our batters to spend some time in the middle. That’ll give us a lot of confidence going into the big tournament,” said KL Rahul after the toss.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

