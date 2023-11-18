Home

Pakistan’s Imran Khan Not To Attend ODI World Cup 2023 Final Captain’s Ceremony In Ahmedabad; Here’s Why

Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain, who had also served as the country's Prime Minister, is currently behind bars in a cipher case.

Imran Khan is the only Pakistan captain to lift the 50-over World Cup.

New Delhi: On the occasion of the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, hosts BCCI will be felicitating all the World Cup-winning captains from 1975 to 2019. The captains will take part in a Parade of Champions and also be presented with a special blazer to acknowledge their achievements.

The World Cup-winning captains include Clive Lloyd (1975, 1979; West Indies), Kapil Dev (1983, India), Allan Border (1987, Australia), Arjuna Ranatunga (1996, Sri Lanka), Steve Waugh (1999, Australia), Ricky Ponting (2003, 2007; Australia), MS Dhoni (2011, India), Michael Clarke (2015, Australia) and Eoin Morgan (2019, England).

However, Imran Khan who led Pakistan to 1992 World Cup triumph over England in the final, will be absent from the ceremony since he is currently behind bars. Interestingly, the ICC didn’t showcase Khan in the poster for the final day schedule.

Why Imran Khan Is Behind Bars?

The 71-year-old, who served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister from August 2018 to April 2022, was first arrested on August 5 and was sentenced to three years in prison after the court found him guilty of selling state gifts illegally, which is widely known as Toshakhana corruption case. Following his arrest the court also disqualified him from politics for five years.

He was released on bail by the Islamabad High Court on August 29 before being arrested again the same day following accusations of misusing cipher contents to build a narrative that his government was ousted due to a conspiracy hatched by the US. However, the charge was denied by Washington.

The former all-rounder is unlikely to come out anytime soon after the Islamabad High Court bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, during a hearing, extended his jail stay until November 20 in the cipher case. Since Khan was ousted as Pakistan Prime Minister through vote of no-confidence, more than 150 cases have been registered.

