Birmingham: T20 women's cricket is making its Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham, and it will be only the second time the sport has been included in the event, following the men's 50-overs tournament in the 1998 Games held in Kuala Lumpur. India Women's cricket team will lock horns against Australia Women's cricket team on the opening day of CWG 2022. India was runner-up in ICC 2020 World Cup.

Harmanpreet-led India was seen in lethal form as the team was playing in Sri Lanka. India team clinch the T20I series against the visitors. On the other hand, Australia won the tri-series T20 tournament featuring Ireland and Pakistan. Australia's women's cricket team will likely miss the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Meg Lanning-led the Australia side will look to concentrate on their opening match against India.

Here are the details on when and where to watch India vs Australia cricket Match

What is the venue for India W vs Australia W Cricket match in CWG 2022?

India vs Australia cricket match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham

At what time will India vs Australia Cricket match begin?

India vs Australia cricket match will be played at 3:30 PM IST

Where to watch CWG 2022 Cricket matches LIVE streaming in India?

India vs Australia cricket match will be live on Star Sports and Sony Liv.